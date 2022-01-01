Who’s on Our Writing Team?
Writers at Paper Help. You don’t see them but they always stay on guard to take your writing request under control. For you, they are writing helpers. For us, they are much more than just people who work remotely.
Are they the biggest asset of our essay writing service? Yes! Do we give a lot of our time to hire the best of them? Definitely! Here’s what it takes to find brilliant writers, our driving force in achieving the main goal – quality!CHECK THE LIST
How We Hire Writers
Before the new writers end up in our Galaxy, they go through these three steps:
Grammar & Writing Tests
We analyze the writer’s skills both with grammar and writing tests. They exert their level of English, the quality of writing, and knowledge of how to avoid plagiarism. If they get the needed score, we invite them to an interview.
Online Interview
We interview each writer who successfully passed both tests. Such an online meeting shows us whether they are as good as their CVs. We seek for energetic people with such personal qualities as friendliness, flexibility, and ability to handle pressure.
1 Month Test Drive
Finally. On this step, we invite the writers to our Team. They start off under supervision of our managers and apply their skills and talents in practice – meeting deadlines, communicating with clients, effectively managing a heavy workload on their own, etc.
After the probation period is over, the writers get to one of the 3 categories: Basic, Advanced, TOP. How do we decide on the category? It is based on the following variables: the number of years in the writing field, feedback and the number of stars the writer gets from clients, quality of the delivered works, and the level of English.
What is meant by the writer’s levels
Be sure! The hired writers at Paper Help are the guys who deserved the benefit of being hired!
Basic
Standard writer assigned to all orders at no extra charge. Such a writer has at least 3 years of writing experience in many fields of study.
Advanced
Best in the requested field of study. They are focused on the list of the limited subjects and study them thoroughly regularly. Such writers have no less than 4-star rating out of 5 stars. Available for some additional cost.
TOP writer
Native English writer with the highest rating and the best feedback from our clients.
Meet and Hire our TOPs
Here’s the list of our TOP-10 writers. You can hire one directly from this page.
Male
ID:250239968
Completed orders:2624
Rating:4.5
Brilliant writer!! Wish the price was lower, and yet… there’s no better investment than ordering this writer from the TOP list. The quality sample for my research paper absolutely worth the money paid.
Female
ID:251988118
Completed orders:3923
Rating:4.9
Needed someone to show me how to write and format argumentative essays on my topic (“Coronavirus”). This writer did a good job! I received the structured paper example with good English. Use it as role model when writing other works.
Female
ID:254184900
Completed orders:583
Rating:4.7
This writer is a true expert in essay writing. The assignment was difficult - at least for me – as it required 1000 words for Engineering. I loved the style, and the simplicity of writing – the words flow so smoothly! This expert understands the stuff!
Male
ID:254333550
Completed orders:2072
Rating:4.7
Outstanding writer as he helped me choose a compelling topic for my research. Recommend this one to everyone in need of a quality piece of writing in History and Math. Both are my major, so I ordered with this writer many times.
Male
ID:254787904
Completed orders:1936
Rating:4.9
Classy expert. I had no additional questions. Met the deadline, and even uploaded my order before the requested time. Have no words, the writing style is just amazing.
Female
ID:264773119
Completed orders:844
Rating:4.8
Definitely recommend this pro. Precise writing style and the way she communicates. Nice person and professional to work with.
Female
ID:265978765
Completed orders:2268
Rating:4.6
Ordered more than 5 essays with this writing. Feeling so grateful for the work done! Always keep this writer in the list of favorites when I need a plagiarism-free paper in History or Literature.
Male
ID:268112571
Completed orders:1535
Rating:4.5
Grammar, grammar, grammar! Best work I’ve ever read. Didn’t know it is possible to write so perfectly. Thank you so much!
Female
ID:272090852
Completed orders:990
Rating:4.9
To say that TOP writers at PaperHelp are the best in the world is to say nothing. Definitely recommend hiring TOPs for complicated projects. This one does it all so perfectly.
Female
ID:282101882
Completed orders:222
Rating:4.7
Super experience! After the very first order, I saw the big difference between simple writer and the top. Yes, tops cost higher but the result is worth every buck spent.
FAQ
Have a question? Get it answered!
Where do the writers come from?
How do I find the writers’ ID to hire them?
Can I chat with the writer?
Why do I have to pay extra for a TOP writer?
How can I choose the writer’s category for my order? Does it cost extra money?
10 Facts About Our Writers
The things you should know:
- They are from the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada
- All of them hold either BA, MA, or PhD degrees
- There are 3 writers’ categories: Basic, Advanced, TOP
- You can hire the same writer again and again with ID
- "Previous writer" option is available for 24-hour deadlines and more
- Writers can write in simple English for foreign clients
- 88% of writers are native speakers
- You can chat directly with the writer on your order
- Writers know all academic formatting requirements
- You can add writers to favorites and rate them