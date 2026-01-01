Exceptional Team with Exceptional Skills

Explore our experts, review their specializations and feedback, and choose the one that fits your needs best. If you’re unsure, reach out to our support team - they’ll help you find the right match.

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English History Humanities Psychology
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Accounting Business Economics Finance Mathematics Statistics
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Accounting Business Education Management Marketing Nursing Technology English Human Resource Management Health Care Computer Science Criminal Justice Public health
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Business Philosophy Psychology Biology Environmental studies Ecology Health Care Ethics Science
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Art & architecture Business Finance History Management Marketing Music Religious studies Psychology English
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Business Economics Management Marketing Sociology Human Resource Management Leadership
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Accounting Business Engineering Finance Mathematics Statistics Technology
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Criminal Justice Education English History Psychology
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Business Communication Education Management Mathematics Environmental studies Engineering Aviation
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English Literature History Philosophy Ethics Religious Studies Theology Culture and Ethnic Studies Sociology
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Who’s on Our Writing Team?

We take pride in our writers’ track record because we are very selective in our hiring process.

How We Hire Writers

Are they the biggest asset of our essay writing service? Yes! Do we give a lot of our time to hire the best of them? Definitely! Here’s what it takes to find brilliant writers, our driving force in achieving the main goal – quality!

1Grammar and Writing Tests

Impeccable grammar and an ability to write exactly the way our customers need it - these are the first steps to becoming our writer. Only a few candidates pass our rigorous test procedure.

2Online Interview

It is crucial for our writers to be great at hard and soft skills. A face-to-face online interview is aimed at ensuring that our potential writer fits both requirements. Successful candidates proceed to the final trial.

31 Month Test Period

A personal interview with each writer who successfully passed both tests.

We carefully pick only the best candidates who can boast extraordinary academic ability, have a strict work ethic, and have great communication skills.

Writer Category

Tier 1
Basic Writer
An overall solid choice
Tier 2
Advanced Writer
A writer with a special expertise in your field
Tier 3
TOP Writer
One of our absolute best with flawless record and exceptional proficiency
Facts about PaperHelp writers

10 Facts About Our Writers

  1. They are from the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada
  2. All of them hold either BA, MA, or PhD degrees
  3. There are 3 writers’ categories: Basic, Advanced, TOP
  4. You can hire the same writer again and again with ID
  5. "Specific Writer’s" option is available for 12-hour deadlines and more
  6. Writers can write in simple English for foreign clients
  7. 88% of writers are native speakers
  8. You can chat directly with the writer on your order
  9. Writers know all academic formatting requirements
  10. You can add writers to favorites and rate them

Frequent Questions

Ahead are answers to commonly asked questions concerning our writers. We are happy to address any additional questions you may have via email, live chat or phone.

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