Exceptional Team with Exceptional Skills
Explore our experts, review their specializations and feedback, and choose the one that fits your needs best. If you’re unsure, reach out to our support team - they’ll help you find the right match.
How We Hire Writers
Are they the biggest asset of our essay writing service? Yes! Do we give a lot of our time to hire the best of them? Definitely! Here’s what it takes to find brilliant writers, our driving force in achieving the main goal – quality!
1Grammar and Writing Tests
Impeccable grammar and an ability to write exactly the way our customers need it - these are the first steps to becoming our writer. Only a few candidates pass our rigorous test procedure.
2Online Interview
It is crucial for our writers to be great at hard and soft skills. A face-to-face online interview is aimed at ensuring that our potential writer fits both requirements. Successful candidates proceed to the final trial.
31 Month Test Period
A personal interview with each writer who successfully passed both tests.
We carefully pick only the best candidates who can boast extraordinary academic ability, have a strict work ethic, and have great communication skills.
Writer Category
10 Facts About Our Writers
- They are from the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada
- All of them hold either BA, MA, or PhD degrees
- There are 3 writers’ categories: Basic, Advanced, TOP
- You can hire the same writer again and again with ID
- "Specific Writer’s" option is available for 12-hour deadlines and more
- Writers can write in simple English for foreign clients
- 88% of writers are native speakers
- You can chat directly with the writer on your order
- Writers know all academic formatting requirements
- You can add writers to favorites and rate them
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Where do the writers come from?
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How do I find the writers’ ID to hire them?
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Can I chat with the writer?
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Why do I have to pay extra for a TOP writer?
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How can I choose the writer’s category for my order? Does it cost extra money?